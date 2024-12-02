Mobey Forum announces Banking Disruption work group

The new group will expand on the association’s traditional work charting the evolution of mobile financial services, and will instead focus on exploring a wider range of market disruptions from a variety of different perspectives, such as lending, payments and personal finance management.

The group aims to enable Mobey Forum member banks and financial service providers to derive insights that will inform their own go-to-market strategies as the dynamics of modern banking continue to shift.

The Banking Disruption working group reflects on members` need of a more holistic environment that enables them to explore, debate and learn from one another on a wider range of topics, from new business models and the value chains they create, to the array of digital channels and technologies that support them.