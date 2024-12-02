Mobey Forum addresses data privacy and innovation with new Expert Group

The Data Privacy in the Age of AI Expert Group brings together multidisciplinary experts to determine how banks can navigate business, technical and regulatory data management challenges to successfully develop their own AI-driven processes, products and services.

To find out more about Mobey Forum and its Expert Groups, visit the website here: https://www.mobeyforum.org/

Mobey Forum is the global industry association empowering banks and other financial institutions to shape the future of digital financial services.