



With the new B2B solution, private banks and investment advisors are set to be able to equip their clients with access to Ethical and Shariah-compliant private equity prospects, with Mnaara's service supporting them in solidifying their relationship with users while entering high-potential private markets. The launch follows Mnaara's expansion in the UK from April 2024, when the company announced its plans to offer access to private market investments for Shariah-conscious investors. At that time, the company aimed to focus on meeting the needs, demands, and preferences of its clients, while also remaining compliant with regulatory requirements and laws.











Mnaara’s B2B solution: capabilities and benefits

With the new solution, Mnaara intends to convert private equity deals into Ethical and Shariah-compliant structured notes, utilising advanced technology in product structuring and digital wealth management. The company underlines that these notes are bankable and transferable to assigned custodians, providing the flexibility, transparency, and convenience required by institutional-grade investments. Besides this functionality, the B2B solution also includes an integrated CRM platform which allows advisors to manage client investments, track performance, and generate reports. By providing intermediaries with the tools required to offer transparency and performance information, Mnaara centres its efforts on solidifying the relationship between an advisor and its clients, ensuring trust and efficiency from both parties.

Furthermore, expanding its suite of solutions advances Mnaara’s commitment to offering ethical and accessible investment opportunities for the global community, as well as utilising technology to democratise access to private markets. Representatives from Mnaara commented on the announcement, mentioning that, by introducing this B2B solution, the company plans to deliver private equity opportunities that have traditionally been inaccessible to individual investors.