MKB and MTB partner to launch joint holding company in Hungary





According to Reuters, the role of the new holding company would be to explore the possibility to create a new banking group with a significant market share.

The new venture will be called Magyar Bankholding Zrt, and each lender will own a 50% stake in the new company. Both the lenders are expected to apply to form the new holding company to National Bank of Hungary (NBH).

MKB mainly focusses on providing private and corporate banking services to its customers, while MTB intends to become a full-service universal bank to improve its operational efficiency and reduce costs.