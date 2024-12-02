Mizuho teams up with Google Cloud





As a first step, the bank will build a new digital marketing platform on Google Cloud that is integrated with Google Analytics. With this as its central point of engagement for retail customers, the bank will use Google Cloud's data analytics technology to generate insights about customers' preferences and anticipate their needs and leverage the cloud provider's artificial intelligence technology to deliver personalised experiences.

Building on Google Cloud will also enable Mizuho to create new digital financial services offerings, such as Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). Mizuho will also tap Google Cloud's security engineering expertise and development processes to modernise its systems and make its digital infrastructure and system development process more agile and secure.