Mizuho Financial Group inks strategic deal with PrimeRevenue in SCF

By using PrimeRevenue’s financial supply chain solution dubbed OpenSCi, a number of clients of Mizuho are set to have enhanced access to working capital. In addition to this, supply chain finance solutions provide the option to their suppliers to get paid early in order to gain access to liquidity.

In May 2014, Rexel, a global distributor of products and services for the energy world, selected the OpenSCiTM solution from PrimeRevenue to set up and manage their supplier finance program.