Mizuho Bank to begin API Banking on IBM Cloud

The bank will run IBM Japans fintech API solution, as well as IBM API Connect on the IBM Cloud and IBM DataPower Gateway.

The shift to API banking at Mizuho Bank is the result of a digital transformation initiative among Japanese financial institutions to embrace APIs for the enterprise. The technology will enable banking customers to utilize Personal Financial Management services provided by Mizuhos business partners the APIs will enable Mizuho Bank and their partners to offer IoT Payment services.

Based on Banking Industry Architecture Network (BIAN), IBM Japans fintech API solution provides financial institutions with items such as balance inquires in domestic banking operations.

Mizuho Bank will also leverage IBM API Connect, which offers capabilities to create, run, and manage APIs and microservices. It enables organizations to efficiently deploy and simplify the administration of APIs for both on-premise and cloud environments, claims the company. These tasks will be completed on the IBM Cloud.