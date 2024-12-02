Mitigram partners with Fides to improve global trade finance

As per the official announcement, the partnership will allow clients to digitalise their trade finance operations, simplifying, and centralising global multibank connectivity and transaction communications. This, in turn, will help them grow their international trade through more efficient transactions. It will also speed up the onboarding process for corporate clients onto the digital trade platform, as demand continues to rise.





Moreover, clients will be able to easily connect with SWIFT, providing access to multiple banks and facilitating the setup of bank identifier codes for multibank connectivity. The integration with treasury management systems and enterprise resource planning services will further enhance communication between corporations, banks, and their external partners. This collaboration offers customers an advanced digital trade finance platform for export finance, reducing barriers and enabling smooth international trade.





Officials from Mitigram commented that the collaboration with Fides will help customers streamline their internal and external communications and enable multibank connectivity, increasing transparency between banks and corporates in the trade finance ecosystem. The commodity and manufacturing sectors, in particular, are driving this digitalisation, emphasising the need for better connectivity and data access, which helps build trust and foster communities between customers and financial institutions.





About Fides

Fides is committed to making financial operations as efficient, transparent and secure as possible for all organizations. More than 4,000 clients rely on Fides for efficient cash and liquidity management, through connectivity to more than 13,000 banks and comprehensive workflow, reporting, conversion, validation and security services.

