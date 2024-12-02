Mitek launches mobile deposit solution for B2B invoices and checks

The company has therefore unveiled the availability of Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture, its mobile deposit solution created specifically to meet the needs of business users. The newly launched Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture solution in partnership with payment processing solution provider DadeSystems, enables businesses to capture invoice documents and deposit checks from anywhere, with a snap of the camera on a smartphone or tablet.

With Miteks new solution, instead of waiting to return to the home office or bank to deposit checks, an employee can snap a photo of a check and the associated invoice, for an instant deposit. It can also be customized so employees can process payments from anywhere, without full access to corporate accounts. Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture integrates with back office workflows and requires no special hardware.

Mitek is a provider of mobile imaging for financial transactions and identification. Miteks patented mobile photo technology automatically captures images of financial and personal documents and then extracts relevant data. This enables consumers to use the Camera as a Keyboard to enable mobile check deposit, account opening, bill payment, insurance quoting, and many others.