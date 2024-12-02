Misys secures SWIFT certification for trade and supply chain finance

The certifications were awarded for FusionBanking Trade Innovation and FusionBanking Corporate Channels- Trade Finance; FusionBanking Trade Innovation and FusionBanking Corporate Channels- Supply Chain Finance; FusionBanking Corporate Channels- Corporates-Trade Supply Chain Finance.

In upcoming releases Misys will include support for the 16 SWIFT FATF (Financial Action Task Force) changes, due in 2015 as part of SWIFT’s roadmap to address financial crime in payments and trade finance. Ensuring that all required originator and beneficiary information is available throughout the payment chain will have additional benefits for Misys’ clients given the increasing focus on KYC and AML compliance along the financial supply chain.

Recent enhancements include enhanced integration with a range of Misys and non-Misys commercial banking applications, pre-packaged and customizable workflows for Financial Supply Chain Management and program development, and new features supporting the adoption of the Bank Payment Obligation (BPO) and Transaction Matching Application (TMA) connectivity.

In November 2014, Misys teamed up with financial institution Banca Transilvania to help the latter expand its retail banking presence in Romania.