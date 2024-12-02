Misys rolls out new crowdlending platform

Misys FusionBanking CrowdLending supports retail and corporate banks in delivering funding to all customers, from the individual to SMEs and large corporations. It opens the door for banks to claim a stake in the accelerating global loan origination market, which could command almost half a trillion dollars globally by 2020.

FusionBanking CrowdLending provides an integrated, white-label platform, which enables banks to bring lenders, including individuals, asset managers, and banks, together with borrowers of all sizes, innovating and digitalising traditional lending. By embedding crowdlending in the overall credit lifecycle, a bank can maintain and expand its client base, no longer having to turn away those they otherwise wouldn’t fund.

At the same time, loans are originated off balance sheet to diversify risk.

For borrowers, FusionBanking CrowdLending provides easy access to alternative funding through a trusted bank platform, with no additional sign up processes required. In-house processing affords cost efficiencies which deliver borrowers competitive rates. Users also benefit from their bank’s customer network of lenders and investors, for fast loan origination. Investors benefit from established credit risk processes and bank infrastructure, to minimise potential risk.

FusionBanking CrowdLending is born out of the Misys FusionReactor innovation lab. The agile cloud-based platform is built on the Misys FusionFabric architecture. The new platform serves to originate peer to peer commercial loans. It is available pre-integrated with Misys FusionBanking Loan IQ for servicing resulting syndicated loans. It can also be integrated into other existing servicing platforms.