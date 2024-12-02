Misys and D+H join forces to forge fintech company Finastra

The alliance creates a large financial services technology company, with more than 10,000 employees and 9000 customers across 130 countries. The company has offices in 42 countries around the world and it will be headquartered in London, the UK, maintaining North American headquarters in Toronto, Canada, with USD 1,2 million revenues, on a trailing 12 months pro forma basis, in the US.

The fintech offers a broad set of retail banking, transaction banking, lending, and treasury and capital markets software capabilities. The company’s open architecture and approach enable financial institutions to harness the power of software ecosystems that are delivered on premises, hosted or via the cloud. With the increased scale and geographic reach, Finastra will be able to serve customers regardless of their size or geographic location – from global banks, to community banks, credit unions, and corporations.

The partnership follows the acquisition of D+H by Vista Equity Partners, which already owns Misys, creating a merger of two complementary financial technology providers.