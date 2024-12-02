Misys and D+H join forces to boost fintech market presence

The combination will create a diversified fintech market presence with a global footprint and the broadest set of financial software solutions available on the market with approximately USD 2.2B in revenues, around 10,000 employees and 9,000+ customers across 130 countries, including 48 banks.

Misys and D+H are complementary in terms of both software solutions and geographical footprint. The integration of these solutions will create a broad offering in the corporate banking space.

D+H global payments, lending and financial solutions are used by more than 8,000 banks, speciality lenders, credit unions, community banks, governments and corporations.

The combined company will be privately held. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of all regulatory approvals, and is expected to close prior to the end of the third calendar quarter 2017.