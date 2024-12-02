Miria rolls out ActiveOps platform

With the ActiveOps launch, Miria has also released its new Active Finance and Active HR application suites, which extend upon the functionality formerly available in its Managed$Pay AP solution (now rebranded as Active Pay). From automating the collection and processing of accounts payable, travel and expense, GL coding and utility cost documentation, to streamlining management of personnel and payroll files, onboarding paperwork and other HR resources, these applications address a range of operational needs.

Founded in 1996, Miria Systems is a provider of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions and Energy Environmental Management applications in the cloud.