Mint to be integrated within Intuit Credit Karma





Following this announcement, Mint is set to no longer be available starting with the beginning of 2024, as its features and tools that track personal spending and income will be integrated into Credit Karma’s suite of services.

Intuit is set to provide Mint customers and clients who decide to onboard to Credit Karma with a secure and efficient transition process. Users will also be given the possibility to leverage Credit Karma’s services and tools. By leveraging the members’ data to offer them an overview of their finances, clients will be enabled to know where they stand in their financial journey, as well as to improve and accelerate their progress toward their financial goals. In addition, customers will be enabled to track their net worth and monitor their spending habits, as well as their transactions and cash flows.

Credit Karma will also make suggestions to users, such as the possibility to use a different credit card in their wallet to maximise their rewards opportunities according to their overall spending habits, or the capability to proactively flag when they’re about to be in a cash crunch.







Intuit’s recent strategy of development

Global technology platform Intuit had multiple partnerships and product releases in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas across the globe.

At the beginning of November 2023, the company announced the launch of new ecommerce offerings for QuickBooks Online, aiming to optimise the overall inventory management for small businesses and firms. The new features aimed to improve the manner in which enterprises managed their inventory across sales channels from one secure, central platform.

QuickBooks’ ecommerce tools were developed in order to replace traditional methods to have more confidence and less manual work. Intuit’s decision to launch the new capabilities before the holiday season was based on data that showed how clients plan to spend 35% more compared to the previous holidays. At the same time, 50% of this year’s holiday budget was expected to be spent on small businesses and companies.

Earlier in October 2023, Intuit announced the release of QuickBooks Bill Pay, focusing on expanding its money platform and delivering B2B payments with AP automation to small businesses. Following this launch, the solution was set to be fully integrated within the Intuit QuickBooks suite of products in order to develop bill pay for merchants, as well as to deliver account payable (AP) automation.

The tool was designed as a suite of financial and accounting services that prioritised the delivery of multiple benefits, such as simplicity, speed, and accuracy, as well as the optimisation of businesses’ way of managing their money.



