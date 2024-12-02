Minsait expands its Open Banking product line

Coinscrap Finance products allow institutions to launch new fintech and insurtech functionalities in less than four months on a tighter budget. Using automatic rules and gamification, the company aims to help customers to attain better without having to alter their normal habits. Minsait’s developments, such as Life Financial Planner (LFP), offer a 360º view of individuals’ financial assets through bank aggregation, enriched with intelligence on non-financial assets (housing and vehicles).

The Coinscrap and Minsait product combination is aimed at enhancing the latter’s banking and insurance product line and takes advantage of the opportunity of Open Banking to offer better-tailored financial and insurance products.