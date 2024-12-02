Minsait and Temenos join forces for digital transformation in banking

The partnership is aimed at providing consulting services to banks wanting to modernise their technology infrastructure and take advantage of Temenos’ open cloud banking platform.

Minsait will help banks implement and maintain Temenos’ solutions and provide business process outsourcing (BPO) including cloud operations, card processing and cybersecurity.

The collaboration will enable banks across Europe and Latin America to benefit from Minsait’s services to accelerate their journey to a modern cloud solution for core and digital banking.



