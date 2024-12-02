Minna Technologies expands support for fintech ecosystem

Empowered by Open Banking, Minna seeks to give consumers the ability to manage subscription spend wherever they are managing their money, expanding to neobanks, PFMs, and wealthtech alongside retail banks.

Minna provides a subscription management solution within banking and fintech apps to help customers cancel unwanted subscriptions, as well as accept discount offers, pause, or change payment details, helping them to personalise how they pay for services, optimise subscription usage, and drive more conscientious consumption habits.

Currently powering nine retail banks across Europe, including Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland in the UK, Minna seeks to widen the support for consumers by helping them to manage their subscriptions within their fintech solutions as well.