Minka raises USD 3 mln in an investment fund





Among other contributors there’s Colle Capital Partners, the Collaborative Fund, Mastercard, and Carvajal Tecnología y Servicios.

According to Contxto, the fintech will use the seed funding to hire developers, as well as administrative and commercial staff. Minka also intends to scale the business and further develop its products.

The startup works with cloud-computing and blockchain to connect financial institutions and speed up transactions. This is possible through an open banking platform upon which fintechs can build products that are directly connected.

Minka’s underlying goal is to transform its platform into a software as a service (SaaS) product.