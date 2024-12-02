MineralTree, Sage Intacct roll out automated PO matching

Sage Intacct is a cloud-based accounting and financial management platform and the new capability equips MineralTree customers using Sage Intacct to automatically match incoming invoices against purchase orders or receipts and then insert them into users’ internal workflows for invoice approval and payment.

For many middle-market businesses, manually matching and reconciling incoming invoices against purchase orders is an error-prone process that consumes AP staff time and results in a variety of costly errors including overcharges, double payments, and late fees. As part of MineralTree’s end-to-end AP and payments automation solution, automated PO matching eliminates those challenges and increases financial control while improving cash management, according to the official press release.