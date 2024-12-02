MineralTree joins forces with Intacct for enhanced AP processes

Following the integration, MineralTree Invoice-to-Pay now supports more of Intacct’s features, such as its dimensions functionality, multi-entity management and support for intercompany transfers. In addition, the enhanced integration also includes support for electronic invoice capture to eliminate manual entry of invoices.

MineralTree Invoice-to-Pay supplements Intacct’s built-in functionality with invoice and payment processing functionalities, as data automatically flows between the two systems in real time. Bills entered into Intacct sync automatically with MineralTree Invoice-to-Pay so they can be routed via configurable invoice approval processes that adapt to a company’s workflow. In addition, MineralTree Invoice-to-Pay integrates directly with a company’s bank to eliminate the need for a clearing account.

Intacct is a provider of cloud financial management and accounting software. Intacct accounting software is used by more than 8,500 organizations from startups to public companies. The Intacct system includes accounting, cash management, purchasing, vendor management, financial consolidation, revenue recognition, project accounting, fund accounting, inventory management and financial reporting applications, all delivered over the internet via cloud computing.

MineralTree is an accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solution provider.

In april 2015, Yooz, a cloud-based accounts payable (AP) automation service provider, partnered with Intacct.