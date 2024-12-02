MineralTree expands its Partner Program for Resellers and Business Process Outsourcers

MineralTree’s Partner Program is another avenue for Resellers and BPOs to meet the growing demand of mid-market companies to gain the same efficiencies that large enterprises have already achieved.

By offering MineralTree Invoice-to-Pay to clients, Resellers and BPOs are able to expand their service offerings and help companies upgrade the accounts payable process.

MineralTree Invoice-to-Pay helps streamline the invoice and payment process with one integrated solution, while providing complete transparency to clients. Companies using MineralTree experience benefits, including:

•Reduced end-to-end payment processing costs

•Tightened management and control of outgoing cash flow

•Upgraded internal controls with two factor authentication and payment verification, segregation of duties and dual approvals.