MineralTree announces expansion of its ERP integrations for AP automation

The new capability adds hundreds of accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software options that can integrate with MineralTree’s AP Automation solution. This opens up modern AP automation capabilities to a much larger segment of middle-market businesses while also supporting new remote work requirements for finance teams.

MineralTree’s additional integration capabilities with hundreds of accounting and ERP systems provide more middle-market users with the ability to automate the complete AP process—from invoicing through payment—while also allowing finance departments to work from anywhere they have an internet connection. This reduces the challenge of remote work requirements currently in place.



