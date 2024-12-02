Mindgate joins the US Faster Payments Council

FPC is a membership organisation devoted to advancing faster payments in the United States. As a member of the FPC, Mindgate will be joining as a voting member within the organisation’s Technology Providers segment.

Incorporated over a decade ago, Mindgate is active in India, Middle East, and ASEAN markets with over 50 global customers in 21 countries and over one billion real-time payments (RTP) transactions processed per month. Eliminating the walls between banks, merchants, corporates and consumers, Mindgate offers a single mobile and RTP platform that connects in real time regardless of existing infrastructure, removing CC transaction fees.

The FPC prioritises industry collaboration in addressing complex topics such as interoperability among faster payments solutions, identifying real-world solutions that can ease adoption of faster payments, managing security risks and fraud threats, overcoming barriers to cross border payments, and more, as the organisation paves the way toward a future of faster payments for all.