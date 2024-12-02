Mindcurv acquires Cloud Consulting Group

Mindcurv and CCG will collaborate together to digitalise how leading organizations communicate with their clients end-to-end through the whole experience lifecycle. They plan to extend and scale their customers' digital business activities worldwide.

CCG helps businesses digitalise their communications, distribution, and service activities. Mindcurv builds and operates highly scalable cloud infrastructures and develops and integrates specialised transactional digital technologies for B2B and B2C clients throughout Europe. According to a CCG representative, they recognised that commerce was a gap in their portfolio that Mindcurv could help to fill. Mindcurv's international operations will also help CCG extend its offerings outside the DACH market.