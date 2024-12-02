Millennium Banque Privée outsources its banking software operations to Swisscom





Millennium Banque Privée decided to upgrade its OLYMPIC Banking System in 2019. Swisscom was commissioned by the bank to support the upgrade and operate the platform as an outsourcing partner.

According to the official press release, this represents something new for Swisscom, which already operates Avaloq and Finnova platforms for around 60 Swiss retail banks as it marks the first time that Swisscom is operating the OLYMPIC Banking System for a private bank. Within the 10-month project period, Swisscom, in close collaboration with OLYMPIC Banking System’s manufacturer ERI Bancaire, migrated Millennium Banque Privée to the new platform.