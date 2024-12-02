Migros Bank invests in Gowago.ch

No information has been released on the financial aspects or the scope of the investment. Gowago.ch was founded in 2017 and currently employs 19 people. In addition to Migros Bank, Gowago.ch has also introduced additional partners.

The Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) also acts as a service partner and evaluates the vehicles that can be exchanged.The Swiss Startup Group, a privately financed group acting as a Swiss early-stage investor, made the initial financing possible. The Bâloise, an insurance holding company, covered the insurance side and now also holds a stake in Gowago.ch.