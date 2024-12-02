MIDBANK selects Temenos' Open Banking platform





The bank will implement Temenos Transact as its core product and Temenos Infinity digital banking platform to replace its legacy systems and streamline its systems and processes as part of an IT transformation strategy.

MIDBANK plans to transform its existing banking services, including all retail and corporate customers’ accounts, savings, and card facilities, as well as trade finance, treasury, and investment and other products and services to Temenos Transact. It will also revamp and launch its mobile and online banking with Temenos Infinity, introducing new digital experiences to differentiate its offering and tap into the demand from individual and business customers for digital banking products and services.