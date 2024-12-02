MIDBANK enters Instant Payment Network





Through this, the bank’s customers will be able to transfer funds instantly between accounts and to e-wallets using their mobile phones via the InstaPay application. Moreover, clients will be able to pay their credit card bills, make donations, and check bank statements.











The joining comes within the framework of MIDBANK’s strategy to adapt to the latest technological banking systems, attract more customers, and improve the local economy.





More information about IPN





Instant Payment Network (IPN), owned by Egyptian Banks Company, is a payment method that enables real-time instant fund transfers between bank accounts inside Egypt. Customers can send money via IPN using the payee’s account number, IBAN, IPN registered mobile number, or Instant Payment Address (IPA), digital wallets, and cards.InstaPay, which was launched in March 2022, functions in conjunction with IPN and it includes interbank operating technologies, connecting all banking systems via a digital infrastructure. Moreover, the application is designed to integrate with fintech companies, therefore enabling opportunities to create payment solutions that address the needs of various segments.When it was first introduced, the network member banks included the National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, Commercial International Bank, ALEXBANK, QNB Al Ahli, Arab Bank, Arab African International Bank, Banque du Caire, Egyptian Gulf Bank, and Société Arabe Internationale de Banque.

