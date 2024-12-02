Microsoft set to roll out financial services cloud

Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services integrates cloud services across Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, and is underpinned by an industry data model, with capabilities and customisation unique to the financial services industry. Virgin Money UK is part of a group that has partnered with Microsoft to preview the new offering and help inform future capabilities.

Microsoft has also lined up a host of service partners, including Accenture, Avtex, Capgemini, EY, KPMG, and independent software vendor partners like Finastra, VeriPark, and Zafin, who are joining the launch.