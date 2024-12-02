Microsoft introduces clouds offering for the financial sector

The cloud fits the needs of banks and financial service providers and accelerates digital change taking into account industry-specific requirements. The Microsoft cloud for financial service providers includes Microsoft solutions, templates, APIs, and additional industry-specific standards with multi-layered security and compliance strategies. The goal is to help financial institutions advance the modernisation of their core systems, provide a comprehensive customer view, and make it easier to detect attempted fraud.

The new solution combines common data models, cross-cloud connectors, workflows, APIs, as well as industry-specific components with cloud services Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, as well as Azure, Microsoft Power Platform, Dynamics 365, and security solutions.