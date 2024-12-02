Microsoft announces Money in Excel powered by Plaid

Money in Excel features a Plaid integration and the new capabilities essentially turn the spreadsheet software into a fintech app. It allows users to securely connect their financial accounts, import the data within them, sync balances and transactions over time, and, ultimately, gain greater insights into their financial health, the fintech company explains in a blog post.

Plaid provides the permissioned connection to financial accounts via Plaid Link from directly within the Microsoft Money in Excel experience. After linking their account(s), the individual will have access to their balance and transaction history, providing an up-to-date and holistic financial picture. Plaid connects to 11,000 institutions across the US, Canada, and Europe.