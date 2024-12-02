Microsoft and Abu Dhabi Investment Office launch GrowthX Accelerator in UAE

The first cohort consists of 15 startups including Spitch, Gener8, Fero, Urbantz, Getbee, OPLOG, Nym Card, Artiwise and more. Etihad Airways, Unilever, Flow, Akbank, KPMG and IKEA are the Corporate Engagement Partners in the first cohort. B2B startups will work with these partners directly for the duration of the programme, to ultimately co-create technology solutions that address the corporate partners’ challenges.

As part of a larger strategic partnership between ADIO and Microsoft, GrowthX is designed to bridge the gap between corporates and B2B startups across the Middle East and Africa. The 12-week programme empowers B2B startups with the technology, mentoring and market access they need to solve the corporate partners’ unique challenges and problem statements.