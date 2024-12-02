MicroDesk joins forces with Nordigen





MicroDesk is a tool designed for micro enterprises, helping entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals juggle and manage various aspects of their business in one place. Their toolset includes a document creation feature for quotes and invoices, client file management system with statements and statistics, declaration and legal monitoring, and financial dashboards with automated tax contribution calculations.

Additionally, the software also includes an in-built diary and calendar to keep track of work events and appointments, inventory dashboard for stock management, integrated communication channels for clients and suppliers, as well as an archive for storing company documentation. For newly started micro enterprises, MicroDesk also offers a consulting service.

The integration with Nordigen enables MicroDesk users to connect directly to their bank accounts within the software to manage their accounting and analyse invoicing through the platform.