Michigan State University selects ESM Solutions

Following the agreement, ESM Solutions is set to implement its easyPurchase solution to provide the university with their new e-procurement process.

easyPurchase is set to be configured to integrate with MSU’s Kuali Financial System (KFS). Furthermore, ESM Solutions is set to tailor the functionality of easyPurchase to match MSU’s specific business procedures.

ESM Solutions is a provider of spend management and e-procurement solutions for the public sector, enabling customers to control their spending through an enhanced procure-to-pay solution.

In recent news, ESM Solutions has rolled out its Dynamic Matrix Workflow functionality to enhance approval routing for its customers.