Michigan State selects ESM Solutions for its e-invoicing offering

Michigan State, a public university in the US and a research institution, has more than 50,000 students and 11,000 faculty and staff members. The university has selected ESMs e-invoicing to further extend its deployment of ESMs e-procurement solution, easyPurchase.

ESMs cloud-based invoicing software automates the process of collecting, submitting, approving and paying supplier invoices electronically. The self-service invoice portal automates interaction between buyers and suppliers in one interface.

ESM Solutions is a provider of cloud-based spend management and e-procurement solutions. The company provides sourcing, purchasing, invoicing, analytics and contract management applications.