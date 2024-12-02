MFS Africa purchases digital PSP Beyonic

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The partnership will allow African SMEs to manage digital transactions with individuals and businesses around the world. The businesses using Beyonic will be able to cater to additional markets directly using the same interface utilising the connections of MFS Africa Hub.

The completion of the deal is subject to approval from the Fair Competition Commission in Tanzania. As a digital payments hub, MFS Africa connects more than 200 million mobile wallets in Africa through a single API.