Mexico: Saphety closes deal with Walmart for e-invoicing services

Under the terms of the agreement, Walmart is also set to use Saphetys electronic invoicing solution in the relation with its approximately 8,000 suppliers in Mexico, ensuring that the electronic invoices are received, sent, filed and consulted. The implementation is set to be made together with the company XPD, distributor of Saphety’s EDI and electronic invoicing solutions in this market.

Saphety is a technology company of Sonae Group, specialized in purchase-to-pay (P2P) solutions, in the operation of EDI and electronic invoicing services at a global level and in solutions of B2B2C, images and data synchronization, especially for the Global Standards One (GS1) entities.