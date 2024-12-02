Mexico: GlobeOne partners InvestaBank, Bankaool for m-banking network

Following the partnership, GlobeOne will provide a mobile interface for a suite of financial services provided by InvestaBank and Bankaool in Mexico, bringing bank services to those who are currently underserved by existing financial services.

GlobeOne leverages mobile technology to provide a digital banking solution that is expected to launch in the US and Mexico in Q4 2015. As new banking partners are secured around the world, additional countries will join GlobeOne’s integrated global network. GlobeOne’s app will provide paperless checking, a security savings account, a line of credit, domestic and international transfers between GlobeOne members, and access to the global income-building SocialBoost program.