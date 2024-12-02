Mexico-based Citibanamex enters first phase of Open Banking

The Open Banking model will allow clients of the financial system to share transactional information immediately through APIs. Citibanamex’s launch will allow third parties to know the location, services, and available currencies of its more than 9 thousand ATMs. In a statement, the bank explained that access to this first regulatory API is free and to access it, data applicants will need to comply with the following:

Comply with the regulatory requirements established by the general provisions that regulate APIs issued by the CNBV;

Complete the data requestor registration on the page www.citibanamex.com;

Receive a confirmation email to create your API access credentials.

With the release of its first Open Data API, Citibanamex ensures regulatory compliance before the entry into force of the first provisions regarding Open Banking on June 5 2021 .