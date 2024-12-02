Mexico-based challenger bank Albo secures USD 19 mln in funding round

The neobank previously raised USD 7.4 million at the beginning of 2019, bringing the company’s total Series A funding amount to USD 26.4 million.

In its current form, Albo is a Mastercard debit card and a personal finance app that allows customers to open a bank account in five minutes through a branchless experience.

Albo says it owns the market share in Mexico with 200,000 monthly active customers who are spending and making transactions in its platform.