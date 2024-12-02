Metsä Tissue digitalises its Europe-wide production with Tieto

The new Manufacturing Execution System (MES) will be implemented in their mills in Finland, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia and Germany. The renewal is based on the Tieto Integrated Paper Solution (TIPS) for the global paper industry.

Metsä Tissue is one of the manufacturers of tissue papers in Europe and greaseproof papers worldwide. The modernisation of its IT environment will be used to improve efficiency and harmonise operations across all the company’s mills and countries.

The new system includes functions for production management, quality control and operations management and will improve transparency in the value chain. TIPS also includes a wide range of reporting and analytics capabilities that makes Overall Equipment Efficiency (OEE) and other Key Performance Indicator (KPI) information available to all system users and helps further the development of operations.