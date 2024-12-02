Metropolitan Commercial Bank taps ebankIT for digital banking

The collaboration will augment consumer and commercial clients by giving them access to an agile, flexible, and comprehensive banking platform that aligns with the demands of digital-first customers and sets a foundation for future innovation.

With a presence in 12 countries, ebankIT brings international experience to every project. Its track record of successful implementations across a diverse range of markets made it a suitable partner for MCB. Drawing on best practices from around the world, ebankIT ensured that the solutions it delivered were not only innovative but closely aligned with customer preferences.











Enhancing MCB’s digital infrastructure

ebankIT's solution will enable MCB to transform its digital infrastructure seamlessly using a platform that integrates with its existing systems. A team of seasoned professionals from ebankIT have worked closely with the bank to deliver a tailored solution built to enhance customers’ digital engagement. ebankIT’s business banking tools streamline processes, enhance security, and improve overall efficiency.

Officials from MCB said they believe personalised service combined with cutting-edge technology is the future of banking. By integrating these tools, processes can be optimised, customer experiences improved, and growth can be accelerated. Embracing digital transformation helps their bankers stay ahead of the competition and deliver exceptional value to their stakeholders.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from ebankIT they share a commitment with Metropolitan Commercial Bank to empower customers to unlock the benefits of humanised digital banking. They are happy to announce their new partnership, which will enable commercial clients in MCB’s diverse client base to access seamless, innovative, and personalised experiences through their omnichannel platform. They look forward to playing their part in enabling the future growth of both MCB and its customers.