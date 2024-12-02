Metrobank partners with Temenos

The primary goal of this partnership is to improve Metrobank's position in the wealth management sector. Moreover, this collaboration aims to reinforce Metrobank's standing as a preferred choice for High Net Worth and Ultra High Net Worth clients.

Through Temenos Wealth, Metrobank gains access to advanced digital banking features, including wealth analytics integrated with responsible AI, digital onboarding, self-service functions such as robo-advisory, and goal-based planning. The bank also leverages Temenos' technology platform and API-driven architecture to seamlessly integrate the solution with existing and third-party applications, facilitating cost reduction and enhanced business flexibility.

Temenos Wealth, designed for advisors and portfolio managers, offers Metrobank a centralised view of client information and facilitates scalable portfolio management by automating investment processes, order generation, and compliance checks. Notably, the solution enables automated workflows for client-facing units to ensure regulatory compliance and maintain an audit trail.

The implementation of Temenos Wealth will be facilitated by Temenos Delivery Partner, CBTW, a global firm specialising in tech and business solutions. In the official press release, representatives from Metrobank expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasising the bank's commitment to enhancing its wealth management capabilities and delivering personalised services to clients.

Temenos officials welcomed Metrobank as a significant customer in the Philippines, highlighting Temenos' support for Metrobank's digital transformation in wealth management. Moreover, representatives from Collaboration Betters The World (CBTW) highlighted the firm's experience and commitment to Metrobank's digital transformation journey, emphasising their dedication to delivering great services.

Other noteworthy developments from Temenos

In February 2024, Šiaulių Bankas, the largest independently-owned bank in Lithuania, has chosen Temenos to modernise its core banking platform. Through this partnership, Šiaulių Bankas transferred its retail and corporate banking, including trade finance, to Temenos Banking Cloud, supporting the bank's expanding business requirements with enhanced flexibility and resilience.

The transition to Temenos core banking software-as-a-service (SaaS) forms part of a strategic overhaul at Šiaulių Bankas following the amalgamation of its retail operations with Invalda INVL. As a leader in SME and mid-cap enterprise financing in Lithuania and under the joint supervision of the Bank of Lithuania and the European Central Bank, Šiaulių Bankas aims to double its business customers and private clients to reach 1 million customers by 2029, powered by Temenos SaaS.

In January 2024, Temenos announced the launch of LEAP, which is an AI-powered offering that aims to optimise how banks and financial institutions modernise their products. Following this announcement, the new product is expected to allow Temenos customers and users to transfer to the latest Temenos platform, aiming to accelerate their overall process to the cloud and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).