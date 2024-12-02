METRO SYSTEMS chooses Comarch EDI as new partner

Under the terms of the partnership, the EDI communication between 234 hypermarkets and more than 20,000 sales partners in 24 countries all around the world was migrated to the Comarch EDI platform.

The main purpose for migrating to Comarch EDI was to streamline collaboration with suppliers and their ERP systems. Comarch EDI provides information about purchase orders, shipments and confirmation of goods receipts, as well as EDI Invoicing and integration with other EDI solutions that are being used by suppliers.

Moreover, electronic documents guarantee the security of data transfer and eliminate errors made during manual data entry. The significant benefit of Comarch EDI is the reduction in the number of paper documents, which significantly reduces operating costs.

Comarch EDI ensures the accuracy of data flow between METRO GROUP and their suppliers. At the same time, the system enables the integration of all used formats in different data sources and processes such as EDIFACT, Flat File, Web EDI, Classic EDI and translates the document format to a format appropriate for the partners, and the partners’ formats to the format used in the company.

What’s more, the project also introduced the Comarch EDI Tracking module, which allows a preview of the status of proceed documents, verifies their compatibility with the master plan orders and checks the date when the supplier received the order.

METRO SYSTEMS provides IT services and manages IT systems for the METRO GROUP (in particular for METRO/MAKRO Cash&Carry, real, and other sales brands). METRO GROUP is one of the largest and most important international retail and wholesale companies and is represented in approximately 2,200 locations in 30 different countries.

For more information about Comarch, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.