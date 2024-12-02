Metro Bank rolls out current accounts online

Similar to the bank’s in store account opening process, customers can use their account right away, with account details provided at the end of a successful application. Cards are delivered by first class post, normally arriving within two working days; if customers prefer, they can opt to pop in to their nearest store and have their Mastercard debit card printed.

Identification documents, along with a selfie, are uploaded directly onto the application. With verification and authentication taking place in real-time, accounts can be opened in less than 10 minutes, including setting-up internet banking.