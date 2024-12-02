Metro Bank reveals objective of acquiring RateSetter





According to Peer-to-Peer Finance News, the two companies have entered a period of exclusivity, with the bank showing interest in the platform’s consumer loan book. By the end of April 2020, RateSetter had a loan portfolio of approximately EUR 892 million, and an average yield on its loan assets of approximately 4.4%.

Metro Bank previously partnered with Zopa in 2015, in a deal which allowed the bank to lend its funds via the Zopa platform.