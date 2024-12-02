



To serve the current demand for optimised and modern financial solutions that allow businesses across the UK to send and receive payments timely and cost-effectively, Metro Bank and BankiFi introduced Invoice It, an app and web-based service. The solution delivers end-to-end payments and account receivables while being complementary to engagement support services.











At the time of the announcement, Invoice It was available for any Metro Bank Business or Commercial Current Account customer via iOS and Android apps or the web-based version. The two organisation’s service focuses on supporting business and commercial customers, regardless of size, in getting paid more conveniently and efficiently.

Compatibility, automation, and expansion opportunities