Metro Bank and ezbob partner to deliver small business loan platform

The new service will help Metro Bank in delivering an end-to-end small business lending process enabling SMEs to apply for business finance online. It is set to launch for Metro Bank customers in mid-2020.

With its fully-managed digital lending proposition for financial institutions, ezbob is a LaaS provider in the UK. Its platform harnesses the latest AI advancements and data from the open banking environment.

In 2019, Metro Bank also announced partnerships with Funding Options, Conance and DueDil as part of the Bank’s commitment to collaborating with UK SMEs and fintechs by embedding them into the products and services it provides.

Metro Bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services. It is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.