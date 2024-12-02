Metro Bank acquires RateSetter





Pending approval by UK regulators, Metro Bank is acquiring RateSetter for an initial price of USD 3.2 million, with ‘additional consideration’ of up to USD 653.850 payable 12 months after completion. Upon the satisfaction of various performance criteria, the bank will then pay an additional USD 11.7 million on the acquisition’s third anniversary.

Metro Bank’s acquisition of RateSetter is part of its strategy to grow lending and in turn increase profits. It will continue to operate RateSetter as an independent platform and offer loans under both the RateSetter and Metro Bank brands. The bank will use its deposit base to fund all new unsecured personal loans originated via the RateSetter platform.

The acquisition does not include RateSetter’s holding in RateSetter Australia, which is being retained by RateSetter shareholders.